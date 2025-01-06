The Arc-Solano
The Arc-Solano
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Transitional Service
A community-based independent living skills program designed to help adults with developmental disabilities.
Alternatives in Curriculum and Training
A day program providing curriculum and training to adults with developmental disabilities.
Tailored Day Services
Provides customized day services to adults with developmental disabilities, focusing on individual needs.
Art@Arc
A creative arts program providing consumers with a safe, supportive environment to express themselves through art.
About
The Arc-Solano
Founded in
1975
EIN
942250551
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Disability Advocacy Organizations
Address
3272 SONOMA BLVD 4 VALLEJO, California 94590-0000 United States
Website
thearcsolano.org
Phone
(707)-552-2935
Email address
About
The Arc-Solano, founded in 1975, promotes the growth, understanding, and full participation of individuals with developmental disabilities. Their core programs include Transitional Service, Alternatives in Curriculum and Training, and Tailored Day Services, supporting adults in Solano County.
Mission
The Arc-Solano aims to support, educate, and advocate for people with developmental disabilities and their families, fostering personal growth, community understanding, and full participation.
What $2,100 could fund instead: