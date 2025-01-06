About

The Arc-Solano, founded in 1975, promotes the growth, understanding, and full participation of individuals with developmental disabilities. Their core programs include Transitional Service, Alternatives in Curriculum and Training, and Tailored Day Services, supporting adults in Solano County.

Mission

The Arc-Solano aims to support, educate, and advocate for people with developmental disabilities and their families, fostering personal growth, community understanding, and full participation.