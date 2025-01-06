powered by 
The Arc-Solano

 — 
Promote growth, understanding, and participation for people with disabilities.
Events of 

The Arc-Solano

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
The Arc-Solano
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
The Arc-Solano
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
The Arc-Solano
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
The Arc-Solano

100% of your purchase supports 
The Arc-Solano
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
The Arc-Solano

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Transitional Service

A community-based independent living skills program designed to help adults with developmental disabilities.

Alternatives in Curriculum and Training

A day program providing curriculum and training to adults with developmental disabilities.

Tailored Day Services

Provides customized day services to adults with developmental disabilities, focusing on individual needs.

Art@Arc

A creative arts program providing consumers with a safe, supportive environment to express themselves through art.

About

The Arc-Solano

Founded in

1975

EIN

942250551

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Disability Advocacy Organizations

Address

3272 SONOMA BLVD 4 VALLEJO, California 94590-0000 United States

Website

thearcsolano.org

Phone

(707)-552-2935

Email address

[email protected]

The Arc-Solano
About

The Arc-Solano, founded in 1975, promotes the growth, understanding, and full participation of individuals with developmental disabilities. Their core programs include Transitional Service, Alternatives in Curriculum and Training, and Tailored Day Services, supporting adults in Solano County.

Mission

The Arc-Solano aims to support, educate, and advocate for people with developmental disabilities and their families, fostering personal growth, community understanding, and full participation.

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like The Arc-Solano 
The Arc-Solano

