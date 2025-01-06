The Brandeis School Of San Francisco
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Ethical Creativity Program
Fosters ethical decision-making and innovative problem-solving skills in students.
Social-Emotional and Spiritual Learning
Promotes students' well-being through social, emotional, and spiritual development.
Radical Empathy Program
Cultivates deep understanding and compassion for others in students.
PM Care Program
Provides after-school care with supervised activities, homework help, and enrichment options.
About
The Brandeis School Of San Francisco
Founded in
1964
EIN
941558659
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education > Schools & Academic Institutions > Private Schools
Address
655 BROTHERHOOD WAY SAN FRANCISCO, California 94132-2901 United States
Website
www.sfbrandeis.org
Phone
(415)-406-1035
Email address
About
The Brandeis School of San Francisco, founded in 1964, inspires K-8 students to lead lives of learning and purpose. Rooted in Jewish values, it offers a challenging academic environment and inclusive community enriched by Jewish thought and traditions.
Mission
The Brandeis School of San Francisco provides a challenging academic environment and a welcoming, inclusive community, each deeply enriched by Jewish thought, values, and traditions.
