The Bridge Bible Fellowship
Donate to
The Bridge Bible Fellowship
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The Bridge Bible Fellowship
Shop to support
The Bridge Bible Fellowship
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The Bridge Bible Fellowship
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Bridge Kids
A ministry for children from nursery through 5th grade.
Bridge Youth
A student ministry for middle school and high school students.
Bridge Young Adults
Helping young adults mature in Christ.
Men's Ministry
Equipping men to be obedient followers of Christ.
About
The Bridge Bible Fellowship
Founded in
1965
EIN
951916040
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
18644 SHERMAN WAY RESEDA, California 91335-4138 United States
Website
bridgebible.church
Phone
(818)-776-1800
Email address
About
The Bridge Bible Fellowship, founded in 1965, aims to glorify God by multiplying mature disciples and healthy churches that know Jesus Christ and make Him known. They are a community of believers committed to expository preaching and biblical counsel.
Mission
The Bridge Bible Fellowship is a community of believers who desire to be God-centered in all they do because God created us to give Him glory.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: