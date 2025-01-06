The Coeta And Donald Barker Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Grantmaking
Funds registered 501(c) 3 nonprofit organizations devoted to education, culture, health care, and social services/civic.
Founded in
1978
EIN
930698411
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
41750 RANCHO LAS PALMAS DR STE N-4 RANCHO MIRAGE, California 92270-5515 United States
Website
thebarkerfoundation.net
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation, established in 1977, is a private grantmaking foundation. It supports educational, cultural, healthcare, and social service organizations in California and Oregon. Grants are by invitation only.
Mission
The Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation supports registered 501(c) 3 nonprofit organizations devoted to education, culture, health care, and social services/civic.
