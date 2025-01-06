The Colburn School
Donate to
The Colburn School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The Colburn School
Shop to support
The Colburn School
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The Colburn School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Conservatory of Music
A program for aspiring classical musicians to refine their skills.
Music Academy
Pre-college training for young musicians aiming for professional careers.
Community School of Performing Arts
Offers performing arts education to the wider community.
Trudl Zipper Dance Institute
Provides dance training and education.
About
The Colburn School
Founded in
1981
EIN
952501387
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
200 S GRAND AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90012-3007 United States
Website
colburnschool.edu
Phone
(213)-621-2200
Email address
About
Founded in 1981, The Colburn School in Los Angeles provides performing arts education at all levels. Its mission is to provide the highest quality education in an optimal environment. Colburn offers programs like the Conservatory of Music, Music Academy, Dance Academy, and Community School. The school also has extensive community engagement initiatives, reaching thousands of underserved children annually.
Mission
The Colburn School provides the highest quality performing arts education at all levels of development in an optimal learning environment.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: