Support 

The Colburn School

 — 
Provides the highest quality performing arts education.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
Events of 

The Colburn School

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
The Colburn School
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
The Colburn School
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
The Colburn School
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

The Colburn School

100% of your purchase supports 
The Colburn School
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
The Colburn School

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Conservatory of Music

A program for aspiring classical musicians to refine their skills.

Music Academy

Pre-college training for young musicians aiming for professional careers.

Community School of Performing Arts

Offers performing arts education to the wider community.

Trudl Zipper Dance Institute

Provides dance training and education.

About

The Colburn School

Founded in

1981

EIN

952501387

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Performance & Visual Arts

Address

200 S GRAND AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90012-3007 United States

Website

colburnschool.edu

Phone

(213)-621-2200

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
The Colburn School
About

Founded in 1981, The Colburn School in Los Angeles provides performing arts education at all levels. Its mission is to provide the highest quality education in an optimal environment. Colburn offers programs like the Conservatory of Music, Music Academy, Dance Academy, and Community School. The school also has extensive community engagement initiatives, reaching thousands of underserved children annually.

Mission

The Colburn School provides the highest quality performing arts education at all levels of development in an optimal learning environment.

