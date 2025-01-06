About

Founded in 1981, The Colburn School in Los Angeles provides performing arts education at all levels. Its mission is to provide the highest quality education in an optimal environment. Colburn offers programs like the Conservatory of Music, Music Academy, Dance Academy, and Community School. The school also has extensive community engagement initiatives, reaching thousands of underserved children annually.

Mission

The Colburn School provides the highest quality performing arts education at all levels of development in an optimal learning environment.