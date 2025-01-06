The Dorchester Conference
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Annual Conference
Promotes debate on current issues through an annual conference.
About
The Dorchester Conference
Founded in
1991
EIN
930628588
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
16037 SW UPR BOONES FRRY RD STE 150 TIGARD, Oregon 97224-7785 United States
Website
theexodusroad.com
Phone
(719)-941-9755
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1965 by Bob Packwood, the Dorchester Conference is Oregon's oldest annual political conference. It serves as a forum for discussion and networking among Republicans, focusing on the future of Oregon and the Republican Party.
Mission
THE DORCHESTER CONFERENCE INC fosters conversations and connection in Tigard, Oregon, bringing people together to share ideas and build a stronger community.
