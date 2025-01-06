The Evangelical Free Church Of Chico California
The Evangelical Free Church Of Chico California
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Worship
Weekly worship services aimed at helping people connect with Jesus through music and teachings.
Small Groups
Small groups designed to help people study the Bible, grow in their faith, and build community.
Children's Ministries
Creating a fun and safe environment for children to learn about Jesus Christ.
About
The Evangelical Free Church Of Chico California
Founded in
1965
EIN
941569726
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1193 FILBERT AVE CHICO, California 95926-2858 United States
Website
friendshipassociation.org
Phone
(904)-808-2030
Email address
About
EFCC Chico, founded in 1965, helps people find and follow Jesus. Their mission, rooted in Scripture, is to love God, love people, and make disciples for His glory. Located in Chico, CA, they aim to serve the community and spread their faith.
Mission
Whether you're exploring faith for the first time or looking for a church to call home, you'll find a place here to belong, grow, and live out your purpose.
