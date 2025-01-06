The Evans School Foundation
Donate to
The Evans School Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The Evans School Foundation
Shop to support
The Evans School Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The Evans School Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Need-Based Scholarships
Provides scholarships to Evans School students with financial needs. Thirteen scholarships were awarded in 2022.
About
The Evans School Foundation
Founded in
1980
EIN
953335848
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
6510 LA JOLLA SCENIC DR S LA JOLLA, California 92037-6448 United States
Website
fruitfulvine.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Evans School, founded in 1958 in La Jolla, CA, is a private coeducational day school for students in Junior Kindergarten through Sixth Grade. The school is dedicated to helping children develop a love of learning, respect, and strong character. The Evans School Foundation provides need-based scholarships.
Mission
The Evans School Foundation is a private foundation that primarily funds need-based scholarships for Evans School students in La Jolla, CA. In 2022, they provided thirteen scholarships.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: