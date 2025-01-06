About

The Evans School, founded in 1958 in La Jolla, CA, is a private coeducational day school for students in Junior Kindergarten through Sixth Grade. The school is dedicated to helping children develop a love of learning, respect, and strong character. The Evans School Foundation provides need-based scholarships.

Mission

The Evans School Foundation is a private foundation that primarily funds need-based scholarships for Evans School students in La Jolla, CA. In 2022, they provided thirteen scholarships.