The Exploratorium
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Summer Institute for Teachers
A three-week workshop for secondary science teachers.
Early Career Science Teacher Program
A program for science teachers early in their career.
K–12 Science Leader Network
A network for science leaders in K-12 schools.
The Art of Tinkering Workshop
A workshop focused on the art of tinkering.
About
The Exploratorium
Founded in
1969
EIN
941696494
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
PIER 17 SUITE 100 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94111-0000 United States
Website
daltai.com
Phone
(845)-384-6620
Email address
-
About
The Exploratorium, founded in 1969 by Frank Oppenheimer, is a public learning laboratory in San Francisco dedicated to exploring the world through science, art, and human perception. Its mission is to create inquiry-based experiences that transform learning worldwide. The museum offers hands-on exhibits, educational programs for teachers and students, and a high school explainer program, impacting millions globally.
Mission
The Exploratorium's mission is to create inquiry-based experiences that transform learning worldwide, envisioning a world where people think for themselves.

