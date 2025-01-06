About

The Exploratorium, founded in 1969 by Frank Oppenheimer, is a public learning laboratory in San Francisco dedicated to exploring the world through science, art, and human perception. Its mission is to create inquiry-based experiences that transform learning worldwide. The museum offers hands-on exhibits, educational programs for teachers and students, and a high school explainer program, impacting millions globally.

Mission

The Exploratorium's mission is to create inquiry-based experiences that transform learning worldwide, envisioning a world where people think for themselves.