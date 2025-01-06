The Free Model Foundry
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
VHDL and Verilog Models
Provides free, open-source VHDL and Verilog models of electronic components for system and IC design and verification.
About
The Free Model Foundry
Founded in
1996
EIN
954545105
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Education
Address
6501 LONGRIDGE WAY SACRAMENTO, California 95831-2227 United States
Website
perrycountyhistory.org
Phone
(717)-789-3136
Email address
About
Free Model Foundry (FMF), founded in 1996, advances the development and free distribution of open source VHDL and Verilog models of electronic components for system and IC design, promoting widespread sharing of simulation models.
Mission
THE FREE MODEL FOUNDRY serves the Sacramento community, fostering interest and participation in model building for local residents through shared resources and support.
