The Giving Plate
Donate to
The Giving Plate
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The Giving Plate
Shop to support
The Giving Plate
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The Giving Plate
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grocery Program
Offers groceries twice a month to anyone in need in Central Oregon.
Kid's Korner
Provides food and resources to children and families.
Kid's Korner Mobile Pantry
Delivers food resources directly to communities in need.
Backpacks for Bend
Provides backpacks filled with food for students facing food insecurity.
About
The Giving Plate
Founded in
2024
EIN
990874083
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Food Insecurity Nonprofits
Address
3560 ALMA RD APT 1413 RICHARDSON, Texas 75080-1106 United States
Website
www.johnsoncofair.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
The Giving Plate is committed to fighting food insecurity and feeding hope in Central Oregon with compassion and hospitality.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: