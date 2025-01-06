About

The Greater Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church, founded in 1979 in Los Angeles, CA, is a religious organization providing spiritual guidance and community support. They emphasize compassion, hope, and fellowship, striving to be a refuge where individuals can find support. The church offers worship services, and encourages generosity and service to the less fortunate.

Mission

The Greater Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church fosters spiritual growth and community connection for residents in Los Angeles, welcoming all to join in faith and fellowship.