The Greater Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church
Donate to
The Greater Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The Greater Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church
Shop to support
The Greater Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The Greater Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Support
Providing spiritual guidance and support to the community, emphasizing compassion, hope, and fellowship.
Food Ministry
Offering food and ministry to those in need, ensuring access to nourishment and care.
About
The Greater Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church
Founded in
1979
EIN
953330219
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1012 W FLORENCE AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90044-2442 United States
Website
www.northlakesclinic.org
Phone
(888)-834-4551
Email address
-
About
The Greater Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church, founded in 1979 in Los Angeles, CA, is a religious organization providing spiritual guidance and community support. They emphasize compassion, hope, and fellowship, striving to be a refuge where individuals can find support. The church offers worship services, and encourages generosity and service to the less fortunate.
Mission
The Greater Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church fosters spiritual growth and community connection for residents in Los Angeles, welcoming all to join in faith and fellowship.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: