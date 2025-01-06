The Green Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Services
Provides support to those least able to help themselves, as well as the general community.
Education
Supports in-school and after-school educational programs in public, private, and charter schools.
The Arts
Funds community arts programs and outreach to support youth and adult creativity.
Founded in
1995
EIN
954509163
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
225 S LAKE AVE STE 1410 PASADENA, California 91101-4855 United States
Website
laycentre.org
Phone
(390)-677-26761
Email address
About
The Green Foundation, founded in 1995, aims to uncover opportunities and encourage growth to effect positive change within institutions. It focuses on Community Services, Education, and The Arts to preserve Leonard's philanthropic vision.
Mission
The Foundation's mission is to uncover new opportunities and encourage growth to effect positive change within institutions.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: