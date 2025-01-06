The Heavenly Mercy Of Mee-Ler Buddha Gospel
The Heavenly Mercy Of Mee-Ler Buddha Gospel
The Heavenly Mercy Of Mee-Ler Buddha Gospel
The Heavenly Mercy Of Mee-Ler Buddha Gospel
The Heavenly Mercy Of Mee-Ler Buddha Gospel
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Spiritual Guidance
Providing gospel-based spiritual guidance rooted in both Buddhist and Christian principles to those seeking faith and support.
The Heavenly Mercy Of Mee-Ler Buddha Gospel
Founded in
2007
EIN
954597697
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
11909 LOWER AZUSA RD EL MONTE, California 91732-1643 United States
Website
loyolaschoolbaltimore.org
Phone
(443)-563-2589
Email address
The Heavenly Mercy of Mee-Ler Buddha Gospel fosters spiritual compassion and support for the El Monte community, guiding individuals with kindness and mercy.
