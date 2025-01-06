The Institute For Human Genetics And Biochemistry 12 Rue Du Mont-De
The Institute For Human Genetics And Biochemistry 12 Rue Du Mont-De
The Institute For Human Genetics And Biochemistry 12 Rue Du Mont-De
The Institute For Human Genetics And Biochemistry 12 Rue Du Mont-De
The Institute For Human Genetics And Biochemistry 12 Rue Du Mont-De
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Medical Research
Advancing scientific knowledge in human genetics and biochemistry to improve human health. Research is conducted at Stony Brook University Hospital.
The Institute For Human Genetics And Biochemistry 12 Rue Du Mont-De
1981
EIN 980046260
501(c)(3)
Health & Wellness
GENEVA SWITZERLAND CH-1121 SWITZERLAND
www.cduma.com
(949)-989-5894
-
Mission
THE INSTITUTE FOR HUMAN GENETICS AND BIOCHEMISTRY in Geneva, Switzerland, is dedicated to advancing scientific understanding in genetics and biochemistry, fostering innovation for a healthier future.
