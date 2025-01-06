The Jewish Federation Of Central California
The Jewish Federation Of Central California
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
The Jewish Federation Of Central California
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Jewish Family Services
Provides support and resources to the Central Valley Jewish community, including senior outreach, friendly visits, and financial assistance.
Interest-Free Loans
Offers zero-interest loans to Jewish families in need to promote financial stability.
Crisis Relief
Provides immediate assistance and long-term support to people affected by crises locally, in Israel, and around the world, including food, medicine, and trauma counseling.
About
The Jewish Federation Of Central California
Founded in
1955
EIN
942191881
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Jewish Organizations
Address
406 W SHIELDS AVE FRESNO, California 93705-4107 United States
Website
www.neoapm.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Jewish Federation of Central California, founded in 1955, builds and strengthens the Jewish community locally, overseas, and in Israel. They raise funds for Jewish charitable agencies and assist the sick and destitute.
Mission
The Jewish Federation of Central California works to build and strengthen the Jewish community locally, overseas and in Israel.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: