The Jewish Federation Of Central California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Jewish Family Services

Provides support and resources to the Central Valley Jewish community, including senior outreach, friendly visits, and financial assistance.

Interest-Free Loans

Offers zero-interest loans to Jewish families in need to promote financial stability.

Crisis Relief

Provides immediate assistance and long-term support to people affected by crises locally, in Israel, and around the world, including food, medicine, and trauma counseling.

