About

The Mardan Foundation of Educational Therapy, founded in 1969, supports children with emotional, social, behavioral, and/or learning difficulties that hinder their success in typical school settings. Located in Irvine, CA, the Mardan School provides a safe and therapeutic environment focused on improving academic and emotional well-being.

Mission

Mardan School supports children whose difficulties have impacted their ability to succeed in typical school settings. Mardan provides an alternative education option for students in all grade levels.