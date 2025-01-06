The Mardan Foundation Of Educational Therapy
The Mardan Foundation Of Educational Therapy
The Mardan Foundation Of Educational Therapy
The Mardan Foundation Of Educational Therapy
The Mardan Foundation Of Educational Therapy
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Primary Intervention Program (Grades K-2)
Provides an alternative education for at-risk primary grade students.
Elementary/Middle School Program (Grades 3-8)
Balances academic and social needs in a structured environment.
High School Program (Grades 9-12)
Offers a day school setting meeting educational, social, and emotional needs.
The Mardan Foundation Of Educational Therapy
1969
952547940
501(c)(3)
Education - Schools & Academic Institutions - Alternative Learning Centers
1 OSBORN ST IRVINE, California 92604-4695 United States
tahoecf.org
(775)-298-0100
The Mardan Foundation of Educational Therapy, founded in 1969, supports children with emotional, social, behavioral, and/or learning difficulties that hinder their success in typical school settings. Located in Irvine, CA, the Mardan School provides a safe and therapeutic environment focused on improving academic and emotional well-being.
Mardan School supports children whose difficulties have impacted their ability to succeed in typical school settings. Mardan provides an alternative education option for students in all grade levels.
