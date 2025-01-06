The Musary Jrp
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Instrument Lending
Provides musical instruments to individuals at no cost for a 90-day borrowing period, similar to a traditional library.
About
The Musary Jrp
Founded in
2010
EIN
943474813
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
CO THOMAS JONES 156 LARCH ROW WENHAM, Massachusetts 01984-0000 United States
Website
www.citygateoc.com
Phone
(714)-734-7700
Email address
About
The Musary, JRP Inc., founded in 2010, is a music instrument lending library. It was founded to celebrate John's life and share his passion for music. The Musary lends musical instruments to people who may not otherwise have access, encouraging and promoting music and the performing arts.
Mission
The Musary was founded to celebrate John's life and to pass on his passion for music. They collect donated instruments, repair and refurbish them, and loan them out to the community.
