Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Hospitality Ministry
Provides a welcoming and supportive environment for all who attend the church.
Church Admin Ministry
Supports the church's operations through administrative tasks and organizational support.
Children's Church Ministry
Offers engaging programs and activities for children to learn about faith.
Production Ministry
Manages the technical aspects of church services and events, including sound and video.
About
The New Foundation Korean Church
Founded in
1986
EIN
954075783
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
1911 WALTONIA DR MONTROSE, California 91020-1610 United States
Website
sapphiretheatre.com
Phone
(317)-966-7529
Email address
About
Mission
The New Foundation Korean Church serves the Montrose, California community, offering a welcoming space and support for Korean individuals and families.
