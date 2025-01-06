The New York Center For Children
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Comprehensive Therapy Services
Provides free, bilingual, trauma-focused evaluation and therapy to child abuse victims and their families.
Founded in
1995
EIN
954502444
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services - Care Services - Foster Care And Child Welfare
Address
333 EAST 70TH STREET NEW YORK, New York 10021-8658 United States
Website
seedsprojectnonprofits.org
Founded in 1995 as the Child Advocacy Center of Manhattan, the New York Center for Children (NYCC) provides free, comprehensive evaluation and therapy to child abuse victims and their families. They also offer professional training and rely on donations to cover costs, serving children from all five boroughs.
Mission
The New York Center for Children provides trauma-focused therapy services to victims of child abuse and their families, free of charge.
