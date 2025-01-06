The North American Truffling Society
The North American Truffling Society
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Forays (Field Trips)
Organized field trips to collect truffles, allowing members to learn about truffle identification and harvesting in a hands-on setting.
Meetings
Regular meetings open to the public, featuring speakers, presentations, and discussions related to truffles and truffle hunting.
About
The North American Truffling Society
Founded in
1984
EIN
930855298
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture - Heritage & Education - Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
PO BPX 296 CORVALLIS, Oregon 97339-0000 United States
Website
www.sicklecellnewjersey.org
Phone
(973)-482-9070
Email address
About
The North American Truffling Society (NATS), founded in 1984, enhances scientific knowledge of North American truffles and promotes related educational activities.
Mission
The North American Truffling Society enhances the scientific knowledge of North American truffles and truffle-like fungi, and promotes educational activities related to them.
