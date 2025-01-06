About

Ohio State University's Agricultural Technical Institute (ATI) in Wooster, established in 1969, offers associate degrees in agriculture, horticulture, environmental sciences, business, and engineering tech. As part of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), ATI provides hands-on learning experiences.

Mission

The Ohio State University enriches the Wooster community by fostering education and growth, supporting students and lifelong learners at its Liberty Street location.