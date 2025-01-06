The Ohio State University
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pay It Forward
A student life program focused on acts of kindness and community support.
Community Commitment
A student life program fostering ongoing community engagement.
MLK Jr. Day of Service
An annual event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. through community service.
Spring Into Service
A student life program encouraging community service during the spring season.
Founded in
2013
EIN
990626504
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
428 W LIBERTY ST WOOSTER, Ohio 44691-4851 United States
Website
billingsfarm.org
Phone
(802)-457-2355
Email address
-
About
Ohio State University's Agricultural Technical Institute (ATI) in Wooster, established in 1969, offers associate degrees in agriculture, horticulture, environmental sciences, business, and engineering tech. As part of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), ATI provides hands-on learning experiences.
Mission
The Ohio State University enriches the Wooster community by fostering education and growth, supporting students and lifelong learners at its Liberty Street location.
