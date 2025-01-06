The Ohio State University
The Ohio State University
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.



Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Engagement Programs
Ohio State University offers various community engagement programs through faculty, staff, and students in mutually beneficial partnerships.
Youth Development/K-12 Programs
Ohio State offers community engagement programs focused on youth development for K-12 students.
Community Leadership Program
Equipping students with knowledge and skills to be effective leaders and educators within their communities.
About
The Ohio State University
Founded in
2013
EIN
923934950
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education - Universities And Colleges
Address
111 SOUTHEAST AVE TALLMADGE, Ohio 44278-2329 United States
Website
www.thewellargyle.com
Phone
(940)-294-7055
Email address
-
About
Mission
OSU Extension creates opportunities for people to explore how science-based knowledge can improve social, economic and environmental conditions.
