The Ohio State University
Donate to
The Ohio State University
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The Ohio State University
Shop to support
The Ohio State University
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The Ohio State University
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Ohio State University Extension
Provides research-based expertise to Ohio residents in all 88 counties, serving families, farmers, business owners, community leaders, and elected officials to improve lives and communities.
Ohioline
Offers instant access to hundreds of fact sheets on topics ranging from gardening and canning to farming and insects.
Master Gardener Program
Provides intensive horticulture training from Ohio State University Extension, with volunteers offering their expertise to other plant lovers.
Live Smart Ohio
A blog with tips on living smart in finances, relationships, food, and health.
About
The Ohio State University
Founded in
2013
EIN
923653681
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
18000 STATE ROUTE SUITE E MARYSVILLE, Ohio 43040-0000 United States
Website
www.unitedwayschuyler.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY serves the Marysville community, fostering education and growth to support local students and residents in Ohio.
Looking for other organizations in
Ohio, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: