The Ohio State University

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Ohio State University Extension

Provides research-based expertise to Ohio residents in all 88 counties, serving families, farmers, business owners, community leaders, and elected officials to improve lives and communities.

Ohioline

Offers instant access to hundreds of fact sheets on topics ranging from gardening and canning to farming and insects.

Master Gardener Program

Provides intensive horticulture training from Ohio State University Extension, with volunteers offering their expertise to other plant lovers.

Live Smart Ohio

A blog with tips on living smart in finances, relationships, food, and health.

