Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Finance
A program focusing on the principles of finance, investments, and financial management.
Experimental Psychology
A program centered on understanding human behavior and mental processes through scientific research.
Biology/Biological Sciences
A program exploring the study of living organisms, their structure, function, growth, evolution, and distribution.
Marketing/Marketing Management
A program focused on developing and implementing marketing strategies to promote products or services.
The Ohio State University
Founded in 2013
2013
EIN
991573137
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education Schools & Academic Institutions Universities And Colleges
Address
65957 READ RD CAMBRIDGE, Ohio 43725-9624 United States
Website
theswans1960.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
Mission
The university is dedicated to creating and discovering knowledge to improve the well-being of our local, state, regional, national and global communities.
{Similar 1}
