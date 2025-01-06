The Ohio State University

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Finance

A program focusing on the principles of finance, investments, and financial management.

‍

Experimental Psychology

A program centered on understanding human behavior and mental processes through scientific research.

‍

Biology/Biological Sciences

A program exploring the study of living organisms, their structure, function, growth, evolution, and distribution.

‍

Marketing/Marketing Management

A program focused on developing and implementing marketing strategies to promote products or services.

‍