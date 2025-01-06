The Ohio State University
Donate to
The Ohio State University
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The Ohio State University
Shop to support
The Ohio State University
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The Ohio State University
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community and Youth Collaborative Institute (CAYCI)
Works to improve the conditions in which youth learn and play, ensuring all youth have a chance at a healthy, happy life.
EFNEP Youth Program
Offers school-aged children in 12 counties a seven-lesson interactive program on nutrition, food preparation, food safety, and physical activity.
Ohio 4-H Youth Development
Provides various programs, including animal science, STEM, healthy living, and college/career readiness, through projects, school enrichment, and club activities.
About
The Ohio State University
Founded in
2013
EIN
990740736
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
6412 WOODARD RD ANDOVER, Ohio 44003-9637 United States
Website
statelinecf.org
Phone
(608)-362-4228
Email address
About
Mission
The Ohio State University is dedicated to creating and discovering knowledge to improve the well-being of our local, state, regional, national and global communities.
Looking for other organizations in
Ohio, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: