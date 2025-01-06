The Ohio State University

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community and Youth Collaborative Institute (CAYCI)

Works to improve the conditions in which youth learn and play, ensuring all youth have a chance at a healthy, happy life.

EFNEP Youth Program

Offers school-aged children in 12 counties a seven-lesson interactive program on nutrition, food preparation, food safety, and physical activity.

Ohio 4-H Youth Development

Provides various programs, including animal science, STEM, healthy living, and college/career readiness, through projects, school enrichment, and club activities.

