The Ohio State University
Donate to
The Ohio State University
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The Ohio State University
Shop to support
The Ohio State University
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The Ohio State University
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Finance
A popular major focusing on financial principles and practices.
Experimental Psychology
Study of the mind and behavior through scientific research.
Biology/Biological Sciences
The study of living organisms and their processes.
Marketing
Focuses on strategies to promote and sell products or services.
About
The Ohio State University
Founded in
2013
EIN
922140715
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
133 HARMON AVE URBANA, Ohio 43078-1062 United States
Website
www.westfieldalumni.org
Phone
(413)-572-8652
Email address
-
About
The Ohio State University Extension in Champaign County fulfills the university's land-grant mission by providing Ohioans with research-based knowledge in agriculture, community development, and family & consumer sciences.
Mission
THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY fosters meaningful alumni relationships in Urbana, Ohio, building lifelong connections and supporting its graduates through www.westfieldalumni.org.
Looking for other organizations in
Ohio, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: