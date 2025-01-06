The Pythagorean Sangha
Donate to
The Pythagorean Sangha
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The Pythagorean Sangha
Shop to support
The Pythagorean Sangha
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The Pythagorean Sangha
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Study and Application of Theosophy
Focuses on the study and application of theosophical principles in daily life, drawing from the writings of Raghavan N. Iyer and the Gupta Vidya.
About
The Pythagorean Sangha
Founded in
1983
EIN
953823653
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 898 SANTA BARBARA, California 93102-0898 United States
Website
www.thomasheyward.org
Phone
(843)-726-3673
Email address
About
Mission
The Pythagorean Sangha fosters a thoughtful, connected community in Santa Barbara, enriching lives through a shared commitment to mindful living and personal growth.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: