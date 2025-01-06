The Quota International Of Gridley Charitable Trust
Donate to
The Quota International Of Gridley Charitable Trust
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The Quota International Of Gridley Charitable Trust
Shop to support
The Quota International Of Gridley Charitable Trust
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The Quota International Of Gridley Charitable Trust
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Programs
Provides financial assistance for new equipment, supplies, and events for local schools, youth groups, and recreation centers.
Programs for the Poor & Disadvantaged
Offers financial assistance to provide food, clothing, medical care, and training to the underprivileged.
About
The Quota International Of Gridley Charitable Trust
Founded in
2020
EIN
946130882
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 144 GRIDLEY, California 95948-0144 United States
Website
www.tjsl.edu
Phone
(161)-929-79700
Email address
About
The Quota International of Gridley Charitable Trust, founded in 2020, focuses on charitable and educational distributions. They provide financial assistance to youth for equipment, supplies, and events at local schools, youth groups, and recreation centers. They also support the poor and disadvantaged with food, clothing, medical care, and training, and offer educational scholarships for higher education.
Mission
Their mission revolves around distributing funds for charitable and educational purposes, aiming to enrich the community and foster opportunities for growth.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: