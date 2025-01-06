The Regular Baptist Conference Of Southern California
The Regular Baptist Conference Of Southern California
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Church Support and Fellowship
Providing resources and fellowship opportunities to strengthen local Baptist churches.
Great Commission Ministry
Assisting churches in their mission to spread the Gospel and make disciples.
Founded in
1982
EIN
952810571
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
18080 GILMAN SPRINGS RD MORENO VALLEY, California 92555-9710 United States
Website
threadsofhopetn.com
Phone
(931)-707-3463
Email address
Mission
The Regular Baptist Conference of Southern California brings together Baptist churches in Moreno Valley and beyond, fostering faith, unity, and support among local congregations.
City
State
