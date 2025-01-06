The Rhines Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Parapsychology Research and Education
Advancing the science of parapsychology through research, education, and community engagement, exploring phenomena like ESP and mind-matter interaction.
About
The Rhines Foundation
Founded in
2003
EIN
931331653
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
3512 LEXINGTON AVE DALLAS, Texas 75205-3915 United States
Website
www.threeoaksopera.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
The Rhines Foundation enriches the Dallas community by supporting arts and cultural initiatives, fostering creativity and connection for local residents.
{Similar 1}
