The Rock United Mission Church
Donate to
The Rock United Mission Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The Rock United Mission Church
Shop to support
The Rock United Mission Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The Rock United Mission Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Outreach Programs
Offers community outreach, children and youth programs, biblical education, and music programs for all ages.
About
The Rock United Mission Church
Founded in
1999
EIN
954579847
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
354 S KINGSLEY DR LOS ANGELES, California 90020-3410 United States
Website
thrivingbeyondbreastcancer.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Rock United Mission Church, founded in 1999 in Los Angeles, is a community-focused religious organization offering spiritual guidance. They are involved in local missions, including feeding the homeless. The church aims to provide a welcoming space for worship and connection.
Mission
THE ROCK UNITED MISSION CHURCH serves the Los Angeles community from 354 S Kingsley Dr, offering a place of faith, support, and connection for all who seek it.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: