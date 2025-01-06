The Royal Closet
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Prom Attire Assistance
Helps students attend prom by providing access to dresses, suits, shoes, and accessories, removing the financial burden of purchasing expensive attire.
The Royal Closet
Founded in
2023
EIN
934082246
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Social Services
Address
2714 S REYNOLDS SPOKANE, Washington 99206-0000 United States
Website
thundercloud.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Royal Closet, founded in 2023, empowers individuals by providing free formal wear, ensuring everyone feels like royalty at school dances, proms, and special occasions. They aim to change lives, one dress at a time, creating unforgettable moments for all.
Mission
Providing free formal wear and unforgettable moments so everyone can feel like royalty.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
