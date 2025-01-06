powered by 
Support 

The San Diego Foundation

 — 
Support community growth in San Diego.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

The San Diego Foundation

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
The San Diego Foundation
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
The San Diego Foundation
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
The San Diego Foundation
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

The San Diego Foundation

100% of your purchase supports 
The San Diego Foundation
's mission
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
The San Diego Foundation

's
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Children & Families

Supporting programs that address the needs of children and families in the San Diego region.

Education

Providing resources and support to improve educational outcomes for students.

Environment

Investing in initiatives that promote environmental sustainability and protect natural resources.

Housing

Addressing the housing crisis by supporting affordable housing and homelessness solutions.

About

The San Diego Foundation

Founded in

1975

EIN

952942582

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

2508 HISTORIC DECATUR SAN DIEGO, California 92106-6138 United States

Website

www.virginiabichonrescue.org

Phone

(757)-986-2275

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
The San Diego Foundation
About

The San Diego Foundation, founded in 1975, aims to improve San Diego's quality of life by promoting and increasing effective, responsible charitable giving. It focuses on the health, wellbeing, and self-sufficiency of individuals, families, and communities. Managing over $550 million in assets, the Foundation supports the region through various programs and initiatives.

Mission

The San Diego Foundation works to strengthen the San Diego community, fostering positive change and supporting local initiatives for a brighter future.

