The San Diego Foundation
Donate to
The San Diego Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The San Diego Foundation
Shop to support
The San Diego Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The San Diego Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children & Families
Supporting programs that address the needs of children and families in the San Diego region.
Education
Providing resources and support to improve educational outcomes for students.
Environment
Investing in initiatives that promote environmental sustainability and protect natural resources.
Housing
Addressing the housing crisis by supporting affordable housing and homelessness solutions.
About
The San Diego Foundation
Founded in
1975
EIN
952942582
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
2508 HISTORIC DECATUR SAN DIEGO, California 92106-6138 United States
Website
www.virginiabichonrescue.org
Phone
(757)-986-2275
Email address
About
The San Diego Foundation, founded in 1975, aims to improve San Diego's quality of life by promoting and increasing effective, responsible charitable giving. It focuses on the health, wellbeing, and self-sufficiency of individuals, families, and communities. Managing over $550 million in assets, the Foundation supports the region through various programs and initiatives.
Mission
The San Diego Foundation works to strengthen the San Diego community, fostering positive change and supporting local initiatives for a brighter future.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: