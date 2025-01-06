powered by 
Support 

The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute

 — 
Advance eye research in San Francisco.
Events of 

The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute

100% of your purchase supports 
The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Smith-Kettlewell Fellowship Program

Offers pre- and post-doctoral fellowships in basic, clinical, and rehabilitation research related to vision. Provides opportunities for independent research with mentorship.

Smith-Kettlewell Summer Institute

Provides training for blind and visually impaired students, recent graduates, and early career researchers. Focuses on data skills for STEM jobs.

Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center (RERC)

Develops and applies new knowledge and technologies to address problems faced by blind and visually impaired individuals. Aims for practical, cost-effective solutions.

About

The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute

Founded in

1966

EIN

946127237

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Health & Wellness

Address

2318 FILLMORE ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94115-1813 United States

Website

www.taghs.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute
About

The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute, founded in 1966, is a non-profit institute in San Francisco dedicated to vision research. Their mission involves basic scientific research, clinical studies, and engineering to aid the blind and partially sighted. Programs include the Smith-Kettlewell Summer Institute and fellowship programs, focusing on data skills for STEM and vision science.

Mission

The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute is dedicated to advancing eye research and enhancing vision health for the San Francisco community and beyond.

