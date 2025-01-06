The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Smith-Kettlewell Fellowship Program
Offers pre- and post-doctoral fellowships in basic, clinical, and rehabilitation research related to vision. Provides opportunities for independent research with mentorship.
Smith-Kettlewell Summer Institute
Provides training for blind and visually impaired students, recent graduates, and early career researchers. Focuses on data skills for STEM jobs.
Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center (RERC)
Develops and applies new knowledge and technologies to address problems faced by blind and visually impaired individuals. Aims for practical, cost-effective solutions.
About
The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute
Founded in
1966
EIN
946127237
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
2318 FILLMORE ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94115-1813 United States
Website
www.taghs.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute, founded in 1966, is a non-profit institute in San Francisco dedicated to vision research. Their mission involves basic scientific research, clinical studies, and engineering to aid the blind and partially sighted. Programs include the Smith-Kettlewell Summer Institute and fellowship programs, focusing on data skills for STEM and vision science.
Mission
The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute is dedicated to advancing eye research and enhancing vision health for the San Francisco community and beyond.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
