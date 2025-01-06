The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Smith-Kettlewell Fellowship Program

Offers pre- and post-doctoral fellowships in basic, clinical, and rehabilitation research related to vision. Provides opportunities for independent research with mentorship.

Smith-Kettlewell Summer Institute

Provides training for blind and visually impaired students, recent graduates, and early career researchers. Focuses on data skills for STEM jobs.

Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center (RERC)

Develops and applies new knowledge and technologies to address problems faced by blind and visually impaired individuals. Aims for practical, cost-effective solutions.

