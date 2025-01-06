Thomas Family Scholarship Fund
Donate to
Thomas Family Scholarship Fund
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Thomas Family Scholarship Fund
Shop to support
Thomas Family Scholarship Fund
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Thomas Family Scholarship Fund
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Nursing Scholarship Program
Provides scholarships to nursing students at WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals, requiring an Employment Service Agreement upon graduation.
About
Thomas Family Scholarship Fund
Founded in
2023
EIN
934499819
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
5426 HILL RD ALBANY, Georgia 31705-0000 United States
Website
toltucc.org
Phone
(425)-333-4254
Email address
About
Mission
The Thomas Family Scholarship Fund helps students in Albany, Georgia, access educational opportunities by providing scholarships and support for their academic journeys.
Looking for other organizations in
Georgia, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: