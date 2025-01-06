Tots On The Move Foundation
Tots On The Move Foundation
Tots On The Move Foundation
Tots On The Move Foundation
Tots On The Move Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Structured Play Groups
Provides structured play groups for toddlers in the North County community, located at the Emerson YMCA.
Tots On The Move Foundation
2023
EIN 922816751
501(c)(3)
Youth Programs
816 BRAXTON CT SAINT LOUIS, Missouri 63132-3302 United States
www.toucheteducationalfoundation.com
Mission
T.O.T.S mission is to create inclusive and structured social environments that empower children with developmental delays to thrive and reach their fullest potential.
