Trail Life Me-0207
Donate to
Trail Life Me-0207
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Trail Life Me-0207
Shop to support
Trail Life Me-0207
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Trail Life Me-0207
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Woodlands Trail
For boys ages 5-10, focusing on outdoor skills, citizenship, character, friendship, and faith.
Navigators
For boys ages 11-13, with activities and learning experiences tailored for middle schoolers.
Adventurers
For young men ages 14-17, focused on leadership development and advanced outdoor skills.
About
Trail Life Me-0207
Founded in
2024
EIN
922864256
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
551 ALFRED ST BIDDEFORD, Maine 04005-9474 United States
Website
www.ticti.org
Phone
(413)-774-2340
Email address
About
Mission
TRAIL LIFE ME-0207 engages youth in Biddeford, Maine, helping them develop character and confidence through meaningful local programs and activities.
Looking for other organizations in
Maine, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: