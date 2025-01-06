Train A Child International
Donate to
Train A Child International
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Train A Child International
Shop to support
Train A Child International
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Train A Child International
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
One-on-One Virtual Instruction
Provides live, virtual instruction for grades 6-12 with an accredited U.S. curriculum, mentorship, and college prep.
About
Train A Child International
Founded in
2024
EIN
991622880
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
151 BEACH 91ST ST APT 4 ROCKAWAY BCH, New York 11693-1539 United States
Website
www.ttrrescue.com
Phone
(315)-316-2770
Email address
About
TRAIN A CHILD INTERNATIONAL, founded in 2024, aims to improve the lives of young children in communities. It's a new project focused on supporting children.
Mission
Their number one priority is loving the children and changing their lives through the gospel and basic education.
Looking for other organizations in
New York, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: