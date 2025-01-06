Training Ground Studios

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Stepping Stones (Ages 3-5)

Performing arts classes for children ages 3-5, providing an early introduction to dance and creative expression.

‍

Inspire (Ages 5-7)

Dance and arts programs designed for children ages 5-7, fostering creativity and skill development.

‍

Transform (Ages 8-10)

Performing arts programs for children ages 8-10, helping them develop their talents and explore different art forms.

‍

Renew (Ages 11+)

Arts programs designed for students ages 11 and up, offering advanced training and performance opportunities.

‍