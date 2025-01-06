Training Ground Studios
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Stepping Stones (Ages 3-5)
Performing arts classes for children ages 3-5, providing an early introduction to dance and creative expression.
Inspire (Ages 5-7)
Dance and arts programs designed for children ages 5-7, fostering creativity and skill development.
Transform (Ages 8-10)
Performing arts programs for children ages 8-10, helping them develop their talents and explore different art forms.
Renew (Ages 11+)
Arts programs designed for students ages 11 and up, offering advanced training and performance opportunities.
About
Training Ground Studios
Founded in
2023
EIN
932527352
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
1579 CR 2008E GLEN ROSE, Texas 76043-5996 United States
Website
www.travishouse.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Training Ground Studios Inc. is a nonprofit performing arts studio in Glen Rose, TX, offering dance instruction to students aged 3 to adult. They focus on providing quality instruction with experienced teachers, fostering dance education and appreciation.
Mission
A nonprofit studio blending artistic skill development with faith-based guidance, inspiring personal growth, empowerment, and fulfillment.
