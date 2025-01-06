Trancas Riders And Ropers
Donate to
Trancas Riders And Ropers
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Trancas Riders And Ropers
Shop to support
Trancas Riders And Ropers
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Trancas Riders And Ropers
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Equestrian Activities
Provides equestrian activities for youth, families, and underprivileged riders, including education, horse shows, and community events.
Financial Assistance
Offers financial assistance to those in need to support their participation in equestrian activities.
About
Trancas Riders And Ropers
Founded in
1978
EIN
953273511
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
PO BOX 6755 MALIBU, California 90264-6755 United States
Website
www.hcsef.org
Phone
(561)-844-4220
Email address
About
Trancas Riders and Ropers, founded in 1978, is Malibu's historic riding club. They provide equestrian activities for youth, families, and underprivileged riders, including education and horse shows.
Mission
Trancas Riders and Ropers brings together the Malibu community to support and promote equestrian activities, fostering a love for horses and the outdoors.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: