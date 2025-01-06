Transformation Homes
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Transformation Homes
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Transitional Housing
Provides safe housing for women and children who have experienced trauma and abuse.
Trauma-Informed Therapy
Offers free individual and group therapy to women and children impacted by trauma and abuse.
Case Management
Connects women and children with resources and support to help them rebuild their lives.
Prevention and Intervention
Offers programs to prevent abuse and intervene in situations where it is occurring.
About
Transformation Homes
2023
933047674
501(c)(3)
Community Centers
923 S HASTINGS WAY UNIT 155 EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin 54701-3439 United States
www.treesatlanta.org
Mission
TRANSFORMATION HOMES INC serves the Eau Claire community from their Hastings Way location, working to make a positive local impact in Wisconsin.
