Transformation Homes

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Transitional Housing

Provides safe housing for women and children who have experienced trauma and abuse.

Trauma-Informed Therapy

Offers free individual and group therapy to women and children impacted by trauma and abuse.

Case Management

Connects women and children with resources and support to help them rebuild their lives.

Prevention and Intervention

Offers programs to prevent abuse and intervene in situations where it is occurring.

