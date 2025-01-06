Transported Asset Protection Association
Transported Asset Protection Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Facility Security Requirements (FSR)
Minimum standards for secure warehousing and in-transit storage within a supply chain.
Trucking Security Requirements (TSR)
Minimum standards for transporting products by truck, ensuring the safety of drivers, vehicles, and cargo.
About
Transported Asset Protection Association
Founded in
2000
EIN
943323975
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
5030 CHAMPION BLVD STE G11 PMB 106 BOCA RATON, Florida 33496-2477 United States
Website
tristatefamilyymca.org
Phone
(417)-455-99999187865774
Email address
-
About
TRANSPORTED ASSET PROTECTION ASSOCIATION (TAPA), formed in 1997, tackles cargo theft from supply chains. It's a coalition of manufacturers, shippers, carriers, insurers, law enforcement, and government agencies minimizing losses through global security standards.
Mission
Transported Asset Protection Association works to enhance the security and protection of transported assets, supporting safer logistics and supply chains across communities.
City
State
