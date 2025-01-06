Trappe Withawayout
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Charitable & Educational Support
This organization provides charitable and educational support, although specific program details are unavailable.
Founded in
2023
EIN
931923246
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
456 GORDON ST READING, Pennsylvania 19601-2611 United States
Website
tristatetrails.org
Phone
(513)-655-3981
Email address
About
Mission
TRAPPE WITHAWAYOUT supports trail initiatives in Reading, Pennsylvania, fostering connections and access to outdoor spaces for the local community through tristatetrails.org.
City
State
