Trem Safe House

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Emergency Housing

Provides short-term safe housing for victims of domestic violence and their children.

‍

Crisis Intervention

Offers immediate support and assistance during a crisis situation.

‍

Advocacy

Provides support and advocacy for victims navigating medical exams, hospitals, and the legal system.

‍

Community Outreach

Offers services and resources to the community to raise awareness and prevent domestic violence.

‍