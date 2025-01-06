Trem Safe House
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Emergency Housing
Provides short-term safe housing for victims of domestic violence and their children.
Crisis Intervention
Offers immediate support and assistance during a crisis situation.
Advocacy
Provides support and advocacy for victims navigating medical exams, hospitals, and the legal system.
Community Outreach
Offers services and resources to the community to raise awareness and prevent domestic violence.
About
Trem Safe House
Founded in
2024
EIN
991170984
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
1760 S 73RD ST WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin 53214-4720 United States
Website
trinity-life.org
Phone
(702)-734-2223
Email address
About
Mission
TREM SAFE HOUSE INCORPORATED offers support and services to the West Allis community from their location on S 73rd St, fostering care and connection for those in need.
