The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Career Exploration and Guidance
Provides resources and support to help youth explore career options and make informed decisions about their future.
Personal Development Workshops
Workshops and seminars focusing on communication, leadership, and emotional skills.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922568645
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
247 EAST STATE STREET TRENTON, New Jersey 08608-0000 United States
Website
trinityfaribault.org
Phone
(507)-331-6579
Email address
About
Mission
TRENTON MAKES US WHOLE is dedicated to strengthening and uniting the Trenton, New Jersey community, making a positive impact on the lives of local residents.
{Similar 1}
