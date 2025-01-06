Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662
Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662
Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662
Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662
Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Events & Activities
Organizes events and activities for the local community, including youth, senior citizens, veterans, and disabled individuals.
Youth Educational Programs
Provides educational programs and resources for the youth in the community.
Assistance Programs
Offers program services and resources to assist disabled individuals and those in need.
Christmas Party for Kids
Organizes a Christmas party for children.
Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662
Founded in
1942
EIN
942811396
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(8)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
564 PARKER RD FAIRFIELD, California 94533-9000 United States
Website
www.tlc-sherman.org
Phone
(903)-893-3906
Email address
Tri City Elks Lodge 1662, established in 1942 in Fairfield, CA, is a community-based organization focused on local community events, youth educational programs, support for senior citizens, and assistance to veterans and the disabled. The lodge assists those less fortunate in achieving their highest potential through education.
Mission
Assist those less fortunate in achieving their highest potential by completing their education and becoming a positive society contributor.
