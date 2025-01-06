Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community Events & Activities

Organizes events and activities for the local community, including youth, senior citizens, veterans, and disabled individuals.

‍

Youth Educational Programs

Provides educational programs and resources for the youth in the community.

‍

Assistance Programs

Offers program services and resources to assist disabled individuals and those in need.

‍

Christmas Party for Kids

Organizes a Christmas party for children.

‍