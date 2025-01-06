powered by 
Support 

Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662

 — 
Assist the less fortunate.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662

100% of your purchase supports 
Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Events & Activities

Organizes events and activities for the local community, including youth, senior citizens, veterans, and disabled individuals.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Youth Educational Programs

Provides educational programs and resources for the youth in the community.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Assistance Programs

Offers program services and resources to assist disabled individuals and those in need.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Christmas Party for Kids

Organizes a Christmas party for children.

About

Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662

Founded in

1942

EIN

942811396

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(8)

Category/Type

Community Support

Address

564 PARKER RD FAIRFIELD, California 94533-9000 United States

Website

www.tlc-sherman.org

Phone

(903)-893-3906

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Tri City Elks Lodge Bpoe 1662
About

Tri City Elks Lodge 1662, established in 1942 in Fairfield, CA, is a community-based organization focused on local community events, youth educational programs, support for senior citizens, and assistance to veterans and the disabled. The lodge assists those less fortunate in achieving their highest potential through education.

Mission

Assist those less fortunate in achieving their highest potential by completing their education and becoming a positive society contributor.

