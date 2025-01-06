Tri-County Glad
Tri-County Glad
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Advocacy
Providing advocacy services for the deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, and deaf disabled community.
Communication Access
Ensuring communication access for the deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, and deaf disabled community.
Peer Counseling
Offering peer counseling services for the deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, and deaf disabled community.
Employment Development
Supporting employment development for the deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, and deaf disabled community.
About
Tri-County Glad
Founded in
1997
EIN
954608290
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Disability Advocacy Organizations
Address
2222 LAVERNA AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90041-0000 United States
Website
triplerranch.org
Phone
(757)-421-4177
Email address
About
TRI-COUNTY GLAD, est. 1997, empowers the Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Deafblind, and Deaf Disabled in Ventura, Santa Barbara, & San Luis Obispo counties. A subsidiary of GLAD, it offers advocacy, communication access, peer counseling, employment development, and independent living skills to ensure equal opportunities.
Mission
GLAD provides services intended to improve the quality of life for deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, and deaf disabled individuals.
