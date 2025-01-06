About

TRI-COUNTY GLAD, est. 1997, empowers the Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Deafblind, and Deaf Disabled in Ventura, Santa Barbara, & San Luis Obispo counties. A subsidiary of GLAD, it offers advocacy, communication access, peer counseling, employment development, and independent living skills to ensure equal opportunities.

Mission

GLAD provides services intended to improve the quality of life for deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, and deaf disabled individuals.