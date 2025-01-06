About

TRI-COUNTY WILDLIFE REHAB, founded in 2023 in MT PLEASANT, Texas, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the well-being of wildlife through compassionate rehabilitation. Run by Jennifer Beard, the organization rescues and rehabilitates orphaned and injured wildlife, ensuring proper care and release.

Mission

TRI-COUNTY WILDLIFE REHAB helps rehabilitate wildlife in Mt Pleasant, Texas, working to restore local animal populations and promote a healthy, thriving environment.