Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
SECOND CHANCE TO BE FREE – Critter Care
Rehabilitates sick, injured, and orphaned native California wildlife and returns them to their natural habitat.
SAVING WILDLIFE SAVES US – Community Education
Educates the public on how to help sick, injured, or orphaned animals and promotes responsible coexistence with wildlife.
About
Tri-County Wildlife Rehab
Founded in
2023
EIN
922769723
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Shelters
Address
981 FM 3417 MT PLEASANT, Texas 75455-0000 United States
Website
www.triton.edu
Phone
(708)-456-0300
Email address
MyTriton Email
About
TRI-COUNTY WILDLIFE REHAB, founded in 2023 in MT PLEASANT, Texas, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the well-being of wildlife through compassionate rehabilitation. Run by Jennifer Beard, the organization rescues and rehabilitates orphaned and injured wildlife, ensuring proper care and release.
Mission
TRI-COUNTY WILDLIFE REHAB helps rehabilitate wildlife in Mt Pleasant, Texas, working to restore local animal populations and promote a healthy, thriving environment.
