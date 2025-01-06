Tri-Isle Resource Conservation & Devel Council
Tri-Isle Resource Conservation & Devel Council



Tri-Isle Resource Conservation & Devel Council
Tri-Isle Resource Conservation & Devel Council
Tri-Isle Resource Conservation & Devel Council
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Development Projects
Supporting projects that enhance the quality of life in Maui County through economic development and conservation efforts. Focus on protecting and developing island communities.
Tri-Isle Resource Conservation & Devel Council
Founded in
1994
EIN
990278397
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 338 KAHULUI, Hawaii 96733-6838 United States
Website
triumphchurch.com
Phone
(281)-416-4771
Email address
About
Tri-Isle Resource Conservation & Development Council, serving Maui County since 1994, focuses on protecting and developing island communities. They implement and manage projects for economic and environmental well-being. Their mission is to positively affect community building through resource conservation.
Mission
TRI-ISLE RESOURCE CONSERVATION & DEVEL COUNCIL works to conserve resources and support local development in Kahului, Hawaii, helping to sustain and strengthen the community.


